Having A Stressful Week? Here’s Some Feel Good Stories To Make You Smile
We can all admit the month of January has felt like an eternity. Depending on which part of the country you live, you’ve felt ice storms, blizzards, earthquakes, wildfires, you name it. The country is on edge about the economy, prices of eggs, etc. Chances are, you may be stressed out. We’re here to help. We’re always looking for some “Good News” every day and wanted to share some with you today to help put a smile on your face.
Let’s start with a couple in Altadena, California named Brian McShea and Stephanie Raynor. They lost their house in the devastating LA wildfires but did find one thing in the rubble: the engagement ring Brian was going to propose to Stephanie with. He then proposed to her on the spot.
How about the elementary school cheerleaders cheering on their favorite player, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. They learned a whole routine to help cheer Saquon to a victory and help propel his team to the Super Bowl.
Or how about the woman in Alabama who gave birth in a Krispy Kreme parking lot. A snowstorm forced the woman to give birth in the lot cause she couldn’t make it to the hospital. Krispy Kreme has promised the family free donuts for a year.
Or the pizza driver who delivered in a snow storm, only to get a $2 tip…but really ended up with so much more. Connor Stephanoff was caught in a snow storm and the road where he had to deliver the pizza was closed. So he walked a half mile only to receive a 2 dollar tip. A police officer gave him 15 dollars in cash, called his manager to tell him how great of a worker he is, then set up a Gofundme which raised almost 30,000!