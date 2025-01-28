Having A Stressful Week? Here’s Some Feel Good Stories To Make You Smile

Proposal in the street with a man asking marry to his happy girlfriend

We can all admit the month of January has felt like an eternity. Depending on which part of the country you live, you’ve felt ice storms, blizzards, earthquakes, wildfires, you name it. The country is on edge about the economy, prices of eggs, etc. Chances are, you may be stressed out. We’re here to help. We’re always looking for some “Good News” every day and wanted to share some with you today to help put a smile on your face.

Let’s start with a couple in Altadena, California named Brian McShea and Stephanie Raynor. They lost their house in the devastating LA wildfires but did find one thing in the rubble: the engagement ring Brian was going to propose to Stephanie with. He then proposed to her on the spot.

Man proposes to girlfriend on the spot after finding engagement ring in rubble of burned home Brian McShea thought he lost the engagement ring he bought for his girlfriend when their Altadena home was destroyed in the Eaton Fire. When he miraculously found it in the rubble, he immediately got down on one knee and proposed on the spot!

How about the elementary school cheerleaders cheering on their favorite player, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. They learned a whole routine to help cheer Saquon to a victory and help propel his team to the Super Bowl.

WATCH: Coplay cheerleaders root for the hometown star, the Eagles' Saquon Barkley The cheerleaders in Coplay, Lehigh County, learned a routine to honor their hometown star running back, Saquon Barkley, and his stellar first season with the Eagles.

Or how about the woman in Alabama who gave birth in a Krispy Kreme parking lot. A snowstorm forced the woman to give birth in the lot cause she couldn’t make it to the hospital. Krispy Kreme has promised the family free donuts for a year.

Southern snowstorm baby born in Krispy Kreme parking lot Sha'nya and her newborn are doing well and looking forward to going home soon.

Or the pizza driver who delivered in a snow storm, only to get a $2 tip…but really ended up with so much more. Connor Stephanoff was caught in a snow storm and the road where he had to deliver the pizza was closed. So he walked a half mile only to receive a 2 dollar tip. A police officer gave him 15 dollars in cash, called his manager to tell him how great of a worker he is, then set up a Gofundme which raised almost 30,000!

Pizza driver gets $2 tip in snowstorm. Outcry leads to $30,000 more. Police officer Richard Craig was at a bus crash during the height of a January snowstorm when he noticed a pizza deliverer trudging through the falling snow. The man was breathless and holding an empty pizza bag. "It was shocking to me; the roads were nearly impassable," said Craig, a police lieutenant in Avon, Indiana.

A 29 year radio veteran, Melissa has made notable media appearances including serving as a judge and correspondent on the Emmy Award-winning TV show Community Auditions, Phantom Gourmet, Chronicle and many more. Additionally, Melissa won a Gracie Award in 2019 for her work as Co-Host of The GetUp Crew with Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa & Leroy. She volunteered coaching cheerleading for 20 years. Melissa is a social influencer who creates videos promoting area businesses, movies, concerts and other lifestyle events.