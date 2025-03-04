Augusta Delta Sigma Theta Chapter Hosts Third Annual Film Showcase

On March 1, 2025, filmmakers came together as Delta Sigma Theta’s Augusta chapter held their third annual film event. Through engaging short films and hands-on workshops, participants explored the world of filmmaking.

What began as a small event in 2023 has grown into an eagerly awaited showcase. Industry professionals shared their experience through practical training, giving aspiring filmmakers essential skills for their journey.

“Looking at my progression coming up from 15 years ago up until now, is a big improvement, but at the same time, I still appreciate from the beginning until now,” Terrence Williams, a showcase participant, told WRDW.

Event planners have begun accepting submissions for 2026.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.