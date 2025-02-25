South Carolina Makes Dawn Staley Highest-Paid Women’s Basketball Coach With $25.25M Deal

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. South Carolina beat Iowa 87-75.

South Carolina gave Dawn Staley a massive $25.25 million contract running through 2030. The deal makes history in women’s college basketball, making her the highest-paid coach in the sport.

She’ll start at $4 million per year — a $250,000 raise each year — and pocket a $500,000 signing bonus. This beats out LSU’s Kim Mulkey, who was making $3,264,000 yearly.

“Dawn Staley is a once-in-a-generation coach who has made a tremendous impact on the University of South Carolina. She has elevated the sport of women’s basketball on the national level and here on campus, and I am excited that she will be representing our University for many years to come,” athletics director Jeremiah Donati told NewsBreak.

Her team dominated in 2023-24, going undefeated at 38-0 and grabbing their third NCAA championship. They’ve now won 43 games in a row — a school record. They’ve also made six Final Fours appearances

She was a star player before coaching. After being named National High School Player of the Year, she took Virginia to an NCAA championship game. She went on to become a six-time WNBA All-Star and won international gold medals.

There’s one catch in the contract — if she heads to another college before April 2030, she’ll have a buyout worth a year’s salary but won’t owe anything if she jumps to the pros.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.