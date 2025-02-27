Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Augusta Kicks Off First Mardi Gras Event With Festival This Weekend

Author Rebecca Allen
It won't quite be like New Orleans, but Augusta has some Mardi Gras events on tap this weekend.

A taste of New Orleans comes to Augusta as the city launches its first-ever Mardi Gras celebration. Local transplants Christina and Alvin Watson bring their hometown vibe to this festival.

The fun starts with a dazzling Masquerade Ball at Julian Smith Casino on Friday, Feb. 28. Partygoers can grab tickets ranging from $50 for single entry to $450 for group tables that fit eight.

The Mardi Gras parade kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. when floats and marchers parade through downtown. This fresh take on tradition blends carnival spirit with cancer awareness, using the classic purple, green, and gold to represent different cancer types — from childhood to pancreatic and liver.

After the street party wraps up, the Fat Tuesday Food and Music Festival takes over Augusta Commons from 3-8 p.m. Adults pay $15 to get in, while kids under 13 can enter for just $5 or for free by bringing a canned good.

