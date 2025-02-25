Aiken County Approves $400M Tax Break for Kimberly-Clark Expansion

Kimberly-Clark, which makes products like Huggies and Kleenex, will receive tax incentives to expand it's Aiken County plant.

Aiken County Council members voted unanimously to approve major tax incentives for Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s planned $400 million investment on Feb. 18, 2025.

The new tax agreement replaces regular property taxes with a custom payment structure, designed to support the company’s expansion at its Beech Island facility. The important plant has been making products like Huggies diapers, Kleenex tissues, and Cottonelle items since 1968.

Speaking to the Aiken Standard, plant manager Jeff Hutter explained how these incentives could help get the project approved. While exact details remain confidential, the final decision will come from corporate leadership.

The plant employs 2,000 people, making it a major employer in the area. Council members supported the package, pointing to its importance for local economic development.

During the public meeting, residents voiced concerns about how industrial growth affects local resources. Many asked for more transparency about tax deals with large companies.

The council also approved Moseley Architects to design a new Sheriff’s Office building.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.