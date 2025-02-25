Three Aiken County High Schools Getting New $1.7M Turf Fields by May 2025

Big athletic field improvements worth $1.7 million are headed to three South Carolina schools. Work ends at Aiken High in mid-March, shifts to Midland Valley for early April completion, and wraps up at Silver Bluff in May 2025.

Work began at two sites during mid-February. TenCate’s GeoServices teams are putting in their new Pivot Performance Turf system. These multi-sport fields can handle heavy rain without getting damaged.

This new turf is better than the older, harder turf and allows practices and gameplay even if there’s a hard rain, providing a better experience for everyone using the fields.

At 60 yards wide, these fields will also host soccer and lacrosse games. The size makes the most of space for different sports programs.

With good maintenance, the fields should last students 12 years. Players will feel how natural it is to run on, with better shock absorption than older artificial turf.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.