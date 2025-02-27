Aiken County to Close Downtown Visitor Center, Moves Tourism Services Online

The bird's eye view of the streets of Aiken. South Carolina.

After years of greeting visitors, the Aiken County visitors center at 133 Laurens St. NW in Aiken will close June 30. The closing comes as travelers increasingly turn to smartphone apps and websites instead of physical locations, according to the Aiken Standard.

The number of visitors has fallen dramatically in recent years. This led officials to shift resources, moving three staff members to a new communications team focused on digital outreach. Tourism services will move online while Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department becomes simply Parks and Recreation .

As part of the changes, Ashley Blalock takes on a new position. She’ll move from tourism coordinator to the county’s new communications program coordinator, leading efforts to enhance web resources and share important updates about taxes and emergencies.

Local shops now carry souvenir items, like the T-shirts that were available at the visitors center.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.