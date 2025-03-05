This Day in Sports History: March 5

Historically, March 5 has seen major college basketball tournaments, baseball achievements, skating feats, and unforgettable sporting moments, including notable performances and stories from legends of their game. Let’s take a look at some of these.

Conference Tournaments

March 5 featured numerous ACC tournaments and significant Caitlin Clark moments:

1955: At the second ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, North Carolina State beat Duke University, 87-77.

Baseball Moments and the Hall of Fame

Baseball transactions and new Hall of Fame inductees on March 5 included:

1964: Atlanta Mayor Ivan Allen Jr. announced a baseball team was moving to the city.

Skating Accomplishments

Several skaters became champions on March 5:

1960: Alain Giletti of France won the men’s event at the World Figure Skating Championships in Vancouver.

Sports History

There were remarkable moments and sporting accomplishments on March 5:

Many of these March 5 statistics involve Duke University basketball and one of baseball’s oldest teams. Duke University is renowned for its successes, passionate fans, and numerous NBA players. The Blue Devils have won five national and 15 ACC championships and appeared in 11 championship games. Known for their intensity, the Cameron Crazies are considered among the most energetic and intimidating fan bases in all sports.

In baseball, the team moving to Atlanta was the Braves. As one of the only two remaining National League charter franchises that debuted in 1876, the Braves are the oldest continuously operating professional sports franchise in North America. Over the years, they won four World Series titles, 18 National League pennants, and multiple National League East division titles.