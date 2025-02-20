UGA Plans Major Stadium and Athletic Facility Upgrades Through 2027

A general view as the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Georgia Bulldogs goes into the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.

The University of Georgia has revealed big plans to upgrade Sanford Stadium and other sports facilities. This follows $68.5 million in improvements that brought the stadium’s seating to 93,033.

The stadium updates will happen over two decades. The plans include bigger walkways and more seats, building on recent updates to the south side and 50 Yard Line Club. Work could begin as early as next year.

A new football complex will start construction in 2026. This facility will include two full-size practice fields and parking for 150 cars with easy access to South Lumpkin Street. Medical facilities and equipment storage will be in a separate section.

“It’s really going to be a massive improvement — not only for the way we practice and operate, but being able to add roughly 150 parking spots dedicated to football which will really be a big bonus for them,” athletic director Josh Brooks told the Athens Banner-Herald. “Every parking spot is so crucial on this campus.”

By spring 2026, a new track and field facility will be built on South Milledge Avenue. The $59.8 million project is another big step in UGA’s sports development.

Money limits and Name, Image, and Likeness expenses delayed Stegeman Coliseum’s new video board. The $15 million to $20 million screen system will have to wait until spring 2027.

The soccer and softball fields will get new LED lights that can change colors like Sanford Stadium’s. The athletic board also approved better sound and lighting for Stegeman Coliseum.

The football facility is still being designed, and final costs aren’t set yet. No money decisions will be made at the next athletic board meeting on Feb. 25, 2025.

