New Olive Garden, Chase Bank Branch Coming to Grovetown Development

A new Olive Garden and Chase Bank will soon set up shop at 5136 Autumn Trail in Grovetown, Georgia, according to recent zoning documents. The restaurant becomes the third Olive Garden to open in the CSRA within the past year.

The restaurant chain chose this location after opening successful spots — one on Whiskey Road in Aiken County and another on Cabela Drive in Augusta last fall.

Chase plans to grow throughout Augusta and Aiken markets with four branches planned for construction within three years. This fits into their larger plan of opening more than 500 new locations while updating 1,700 existing branches nationwide.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.