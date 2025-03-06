Aiken Towne Park Development Adds Apartments, Retail Space for 2025 Opening

Work has begun at Aiken Towne Park, where two apartment buildings and retail spaces will open their doors in 2025. The plans also include an outdoor stage area, with plans for completion this month.

The housing shortage is clear in the data — Stuart Bedenbaugh, who runs city operations, notes that high-end apartments across town are nearly full at 99% capacity. This South Carolina town desperately needs more housing options.

Three stores are already up and running: Chicken Salad Chick, Tropical Smoothie, and Eyemart. Workers are now building two more retail buildings, while space for three or four additional stores will begin buildout this month.

“We felt there was a void there and then the opportunity to make this a walkable mixed-use project was just recently there, and seeing how close it will be to a park to retail, to restaurants, it makes it an exciting place to live,” Jason Long, Southeastern Development senior vice president, told WRDW.

Recent changes by the Aiken City Council now allow people to drink beer and wine outside, making way for outdoor dining and concerts at the location.

This project fits into bigger plans for Aiken County’s growth — leaders are hoping to attract more businesses and residents.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.