4th Annual HBCU Baseball Classic Coming to SRP Park in March 2025

SRP Park will welcome Paine College and Morris College for the 4th Annual HBCU Baseball Classic. The teams will face off in a doubleheader on March 23 at the North Augusta ballpark.

The day kicks off with a home run derby at noon, featuring 10 local high school players showing off their power. The main games begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for $10 in the lower bowl, with students getting in for $7.

The event helps fund Paine’s baseball program through ticket sales. Previous classics have created valuable opportunities for player development and team advancement.

“Most people know the important role baseball had in assisting my family out of poverty. Please join us for the 4th annual HBCU Baseball Classic as we pay it forward to the next generation,” Mike Murphy, owner of Murphy Auto Group, told Our Sports Central. “If you want to positively affect the next generation, consider sponsoring or buying tickets in bulk! Learn more at www.greenjacketsbasball.com.”

GreenJackets GM Brandon Greene notes strong community support for the event. The park’s luxury suites have been popular with previous corporate sponsors looking for a premium gameday experience.

Kids 12 and under in baseball uniforms can enjoy free access to the Wellstar MCG Health Kids Zone during the game. The zone offers fun activities and games between innings to keep young fans entertained.

If you’re interested in supporting the event, please contact Graciela Thomas at Murphy Auto Group to learn about sponsorship opportunities.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.