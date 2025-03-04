Goodwill Opens New Drop-off Location at Highlander Pub in North Augusta

At the Highlander Pub in North Augusta, Goodwill opened its newest donation drop-off spot on February 28. This location comes as a big step forward since the charity came back to Martintown Plaza two years ago.

People can donate seven days a week. The spot is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“By donating to Goodwill, you’re not just giving away things you no longer need — you’re investing in the success of people in our community,” Jennifer Tyner, Vice President for Marketing and Development, told Augusta Good News. “Your donations matter. Every item you donate helps us provide essential job training and support to those who need it most in our community.”

This new 12,000-square-foot North Augusta store is larger than the Martintown Plaza store, replacing an older location that closed 10 years ago.

The location takes many different items, from lightly used clothes to good-condition furniture. Every donation helps local job training and career programs.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.