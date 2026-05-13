This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: May 13

May 13 is a remarkable date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. This day has witnessed pivotal events across these genres, profoundly shaping the future of music. One iconic artist whose birthday falls on this date is the American rapper Pusha T, born in 1977. He first shot to prominence as one half of the hip-hop duo Clipse, which he formed with his brother, Malice, and released three albums between 2002 and 2009. Following the duo's disbandment in 2010, the Virginia-born rapper would pursue a solo career, releasing four more albums. His 2013 debut solo album, My Name Is My Name, hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and ranked highly on several Best Albums of 2013 lists.