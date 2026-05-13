This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: May 13
May 13 is a remarkable date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. This day has witnessed pivotal events across these genres, profoundly shaping the future of music. One iconic artist whose…
May 13 is a remarkable date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. This day has witnessed pivotal events across these genres, profoundly shaping the future of music. One iconic artist whose birthday falls on this date is the American rapper Pusha T, born in 1977. He first shot to prominence as one half of the hip-hop duo Clipse, which he formed with his brother, Malice, and released three albums between 2002 and 2009. Following the duo's disbandment in 2010, the Virginia-born rapper would pursue a solo career, releasing four more albums. His 2013 debut solo album, My Name Is My Name, hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and ranked highly on several Best Albums of 2013 lists.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Many charting hip-hop and R&B albums and mixtapes were released on this date:
- 1997: American rapper Juvenile dropped his second album, Solja Rags. His first release since signing with Cash Money Records, the album peaked at No. 55 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.
- 2003: New Orleans rapper Fiend dropped his fifth album, Can I Burn? 2, with guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Lil' Jon, and Partners-N-Crime. It peaked at No. 36 on the US Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart and at No. 55 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2008: American rapper Foxy Brown dropped her first mixtape, Brooklyn's Don Diva. It reached No. 83 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.
- 2011: Bushido released his tenth album, Jenseits von Gut und Böse, through his ersguterjunge label. The project reached No. 1 on the Austrian, German, and Swiss Albums charts.
- 2013: Mike Studd released his debut album, Relief. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 109, selling 4,200 copies in the US in its first week. The album also hit No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and topped the Heatseekers Albums chart.
- 2014: Boondox released Abaddon, his fourth album, which featured guest performances from Insane Clown Posse, JellyRoll, and Big HooDoo. It peaked at No. 147 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 13 on the Top Rap Albums chart.
- 2014: American rapper Iamsu! released his debut album, Sincerely Yours. The project, featuring collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, E-40, Too Short, 2 Chainz, and Dizzy Wright, debuted at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.
- 2024: American rapper Childish Gambino released Atavista, the official reissue of his fourth album, 3.15.20. It peaked at No. 62 on the Billboard 200 and No. 23 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.
Cultural Milestones
This day has seen hip-hop and R&B artists achieve significant cultural milestones:
- 1950: Stevie Wonder was born in Saginaw, Michigan. One of the most successful and influential musicians of the 20th century, he is known for hits like “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” “For Once in My Life,” and “Part-Time Lover.” He has been awarded 25 GRAMMY Awards over his six-decade career, making him the most awarded male solo artist. He is also an inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame.
- 1994: British rapper and YouTuber Randolph was born in Mansfield, Derbyshire, England. A prominent figure in the UK hip-hop scene, he is known for songs such as “Tension,” “Kick & Snare,” and “Still Alive.”
- 1996: Baby Tate was born in Decatur, Georgia. The daughter of R&B singer Dionne Farris, she is best known for singles like “Rainbow Cadillac,” “I Am,” and “Damn Daniel.”
- 2016: American rapper Chance the Rapper dropped his third mixtape, Coloring Book. Although released independently and not made available for purchase, the mixtape debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 8, becoming the first streaming-only mixtape to enter the chart. It also won the rapper a GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
- 2022: Pulitzer-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar released his fifth album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 as the rapper's fifth No. 1 album, and won the GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day has also witnessed many transformative moments and controversial events in the industry:
- 2008: American rapper Remy Ma was sentenced to eight years in prison for shooting a woman outside a Manhattan nightclub. She was released after serving six years of her sentence.
- 2022: Music superstar Rihanna and rapper ASAP Rocky welcomed their first son. The celebrity couple named the boy RZA after the leader of the American hip-hop group the Wu-Tang Clan.
May 13 saw many memorable moments in hip-hop and R&B. This day has hosted numerous influential albums that are as relevant today as when they came out. It has also witnessed landmark cultural achievements by top rappers and one of the music industry's most celebrated couples expand their family.