Rihanna Gets New Tattoo Designed by Three Children on Back of Leg

Rihanna got fresh ink on May 8, and it was her three kids that created the pattern. The singer visited celebrity artist Keith McCurdy at Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City, where her children's scribbles became permanent art on the back of her knee.

McCurdy shared photos and videos from the appointment on Instagram. The original creation shows colorful marker lines drawn by the children on paper decorated with Paw Patrol stickers. McCurdy recreated those scribbles in black ink on the 38-year-old's lower leg.

"Family tats @badgalriri. Designed by her babies," McCurdy wrote in his post.

The pop star shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, 8 months, with partner A$AP Rocky. RZA turns 4 later this month.

McCurdy has worked with the singer for close to two decades. In a 2018 birthday tribute, he looked back on their partnership.

"Your co-sign of my shit for the past 10+ years has changed my life," he wrote. "It's been my privilege to decorate you, more importantly it's been an honor to be your friend."

The artist has inked over two dozen pieces on the Fenty Beauty founder. His creations include a Pisces symbol behind her right ear, cascading stars on her neck, and an image of the Goddess Isis on her ribcage. She also has the phrase "never a failure, always a lesson" written backwards on her collarbone so she can read it in a mirror.

In 2018, McCurdy told Page Six that the singer once cried while getting an Egyptian falcon tattooed on her ankle. He mentioned how painful the foot area can be when getting body art.

The fresh body art came days after the singer attended the 2026 Met Gala on May 4. She wore a metallic Maison Margiela gown for the "Costume Art" theme. A$AP Rocky accompanied her in a pink Chanel smoking jacket.