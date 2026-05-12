Baltimore Renames Section of Greenmount Avenue to Honor Tupac Shakur

Mayor Brandon Scott rededicated a section of Greenmount Avenue in Baltimore's Pen Lucy neighborhood as Tupac Shakur Way on May 8, celebrating the late rapper's enduring ties to the city where he spent his formative years. The 4000 block of Greenmount Avenue in Baltimore's North District is near where Shakur lived during his teenage years with his mother, the late Afeni Shakur.

Shakur spent part of his childhood not far from the street, attending Roland Park Middle School and later graduating from the Baltimore School for the Arts. Mayor Scott said Baltimore was where Tupac "really became a rapper," citing early work written at Mullan Park, his first rap contest win at Enoch Pratt Free Library, and his first concert at the Cherry Hill Recreation Center.

Mayor Scott, a Baltimore native, reflected on Shakur's influence on the community. "We all know what it was like growing up in Baltimore in the 80s, and then for me, 80s, 90s and 2000, and how just just to let you know, we have finally and thankful to Tupac for instilling in all of us, even though I never met him a day in my life that we had a responsibility to our community, we had a responsibility to our people," Scott said, according to WBAL-TV.

Tupac's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, attended the ceremony and unveiled a peace pole through the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, which places peace poles in communities across the country to encourage unity, healing, and nonviolent conflict resolution. The visit marked her first time back in Baltimore in nearly 40 years.

Set Shakur outlined the foundation's goals for the city. "Our plan and mission is to unify with the on-the-ground organizations here in this community. Follow students from kindergarten to college. We dedicate our resources, our brain, our heart, and our funds to children coming from this community, living through this community," Set Shakur said.