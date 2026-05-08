Lil Nas X Spotted Throwing Cash at Performer During West Hollywood Club Night
A video obtained by TMZ shows rapper Lil Nas X tossing cash at a male stripper at The Abbey in West Hollywood, the latest high-profile moment for the GRAMMY-winning artist…
A video obtained by TMZ shows rapper Lil Nas X tossing cash at a male stripper at The Abbey in West Hollywood, the latest high-profile moment for the GRAMMY-winning artist following a recent legal resolution.
Eyewitnesses told TMZ that three male strippers were dancing on stage when Lil Nas X approached with cash, showing particular interest in one performer. He reportedly went back and forth between the stage and the bar, where a bartender was keeping watch over his money.
The night out comes weeks after Lil Nas X resolved a significant legal matter. The rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, was arrested in August 2025 after he was spotted walking along Ventura Boulevard in underwear and cowboy boots and was subsequently accused of assaulting three officers who attempted to take him into custody. A judge granted Hill a two-year mental health diversion program, with felony charges to be dropped if he complies with the plan and obeys all laws.
Hill's defense attorney told the court that he voluntarily checked himself into a treatment hospital in Arizona after his arrest and received nearly two months of inpatient care. He has since transitioned to a mental health regimen that includes weekly sessions with a psychotherapist and quarterly appointments with a psychiatrist.
The Abbey outing reinforces Lil Nas X's reputation for unapologetic public visibility. The rapper first made global headlines in 2019 when "Old Town Road" spent a then-record 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, and he became the first openly LGBTQ person to win a Country Music Association Award. The song also earned him two GRAMMYs — for best pop duo/group performance and best music video — with Billy Ray Cyrus.