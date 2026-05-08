Lil Nas X Spotted Throwing Cash at Performer During West Hollywood Club Night

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that three male strippers were dancing on stage when Lil Nas X approached with cash, showing particular interest in one performer. He reportedly went back and forth between the stage and the bar, where a bartender was keeping watch over his money.

The night out comes weeks after Lil Nas X resolved a significant legal matter. The rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, was arrested in August 2025 after he was spotted walking along Ventura Boulevard in underwear and cowboy boots and was subsequently accused of assaulting three officers who attempted to take him into custody. A judge granted Hill a two-year mental health diversion program, with felony charges to be dropped if he complies with the plan and obeys all laws.



Hill's defense attorney told the court that he voluntarily checked himself into a treatment hospital in Arizona after his arrest and received nearly two months of inpatient care. He has since transitioned to a mental health regimen that includes weekly sessions with a psychotherapist and quarterly appointments with a psychiatrist.