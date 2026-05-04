Quavo and Offset Hint at Migos Reunion With Takeoff Tribute Work

Speculation about a potential Migos reunion is reaching a fever pitch after surviving members Quavo and Offset posted matching Instagram messages hinting at new music, with both pointing toward a project honoring the late Takeoff.

On April 27, Quavo took to his Instagram Story outlining plans that appeared to include a posthumous Takeoff album, another joint project with his late nephew, and a possible final Migos release. His post read, in part: "Warriors Never fold. Jobs Not Finished. TAKEOFF ALBUM. UNC N PHEW 2. LAST ????? ALBUM." Within hours, Offset responded with his own Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the full trio. His caption read, "On dat!!!"

The social media exchange follows months of public statements from both artists signaling a thaw in their relationship. On a podcast interview, Offset confirmed that he and Quavo regularly stay in contact and are no longer at odds.

"It be the internet trying to do some old sh*t, but with us, it ain't about that," said Offset in an interview in August 2025. "We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day, man. That's family at the end of the day, man. You're gonna bump heads with your family sometime."

When asked about a tribute album in August 2025, Offset told Ebro Darden that the idea was "possible" and "not impossible," per Vice, though he noted there were no active conversations at the time. Quavo has been sitting on approximately 1,000 unreleased Takeoff tracks and has been deliberate about how they are used, incorporating only a handful of verses into his Rocket Power project while keeping the bulk of the catalog reserved for a dedicated Takeoff album.

Meanwhile, Quavo confirmed in October 2025 that his next solo project will be executive produced by Pharrell Williams, with the album recorded entirely at Louis Vuitton's headquarters in Paris.