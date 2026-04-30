Megan Thee Stallion’s Foundation Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Repair Senior Citizens’ Homes

Megan Thee Stallion is continuing her work in the community with a new venture. Megan's Pete & Thomas Foundation announced they're partnering with Habitat for Humanity to repair senior citizens' homes across Dallas and Houston. The initiative was announced on Thursday, April 30, and is part of more community outreach the Houston rapper does.

The new initiative will renovate over 30 homes for senior citizens across Dallas and Houston. They will help with essential repairs, roofing, weatherproofing, ramp installations, and more to make life easier for the elderly.

“Caring for our older adults has always been a priority for me, and making sure their homes are safe and well-maintained is a critical part of that commitment,” Megan said in a statement. “I’m proud that the Pete & Thomas Foundation teamed up with Habitat for Humanity on this initiative because it goes beyond just fixing homes. It’s about showing love and providing peace of mind to the generations that came before us.”

The program will be part of Habitat's Aging in Place program. The program kicks off on May 2 in Houston's South Park neighborhood. This is also Megan Thee Stallion Day in her hometown, Houston.

Adrienne Goolsby, the Senior Vice President of U.S. and Canada at Habitat for Humanity International, spoke about the new partnership with the rapper. “Working together with Megan Thee Stallion and the Pete & Thomas Foundation, we are opening the door to both housing and health equity for older adults and ensuring they can age in place."