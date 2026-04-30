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Megan Thee Stallion’s Foundation Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Repair Senior Citizens’ Homes

Megan Thee Stallion is continuing her work in the community with a new venture. Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation announced they’re partnering with Habitat for Humanity to repair senior citizens’…

Randi Moultrie

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – October 29, 2025: Megan Thee Stallion appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing October 31, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images).

(Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images).

Megan Thee Stallion is continuing her work in the community with a new venture. Megan's Pete & Thomas Foundation announced they're partnering with Habitat for Humanity to repair senior citizens' homes across Dallas and Houston. The initiative was announced on Thursday, April 30, and is part of more community outreach the Houston rapper does.

The new initiative will renovate over 30 homes for senior citizens across Dallas and Houston. They will help with essential repairs, roofing, weatherproofing, ramp installations, and more to make life easier for the elderly.

“Caring for our older adults has always been a priority for me, and making sure their homes are safe and well-maintained is a critical part of that commitment,” Megan said in a statement. “I’m proud that the Pete & Thomas Foundation teamed up with Habitat for Humanity on this initiative because it goes beyond just fixing homes. It’s about showing love and providing peace of mind to the generations that came before us.”

The program will be part of Habitat's Aging in Place program. The program kicks off on May 2 in Houston's South Park neighborhood. This is also Megan Thee Stallion Day in her hometown, Houston.

Adrienne Goolsby, the Senior Vice President of U.S. and Canada at Habitat for Humanity International, spoke about the new partnership with the rapper. “Working together with Megan Thee Stallion and the Pete & Thomas Foundation, we are opening the door to both housing and health equity for older adults and ensuring they can age in place."

Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation is a nonprofit in honor of the legacy of the rapper's parents. The organization provides resources for women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities.

Megan Thee Stalion
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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