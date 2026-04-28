Beyoncé Marks 25th Anniversary of Destiny’s Child Album ‘Survivor’ With Tribute to Former Bandmates

Beyoncé took to Instagram on Friday to honor the 25th anniversary of Destiny's Child's landmark third album, Survivor, released April 25, 2001, calling her former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams her "Forever my Angels" in an emotional post that reaffirmed the trio's lasting bond.

"Today celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Destiny's Child's third album, Survivor," Beyoncé wrote. "To my soul sisters, I thank God for you both. It's an honor to sing through life with you ladies by my side. Behind the curtains. Beyond the lights. Forever my Angels. Ma kee ta ta. Happy 25th Anniversary!"

Survivor debuted atop the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 663,000 copies, the highest first-week sales of any female group in the SoundScan era and the highest in Columbia Records' history at the time. The album has sold over 10 million copies worldwide and was certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Survivor, which was the group's signature blend of R&B, pop, and hip-hop, with songs about independence, self-worth, and resilience. Its title track and "Bootylicious" extended the group's chart dominance, with "Survivor" winning Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 44th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2002.

Rowland reflected on the album's enduring connection with fans in a past interview.

"Everyone can relate to the album, and I know a lot of fans come up to us, and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, we've been through all this with Bills, and we've been through this with 'Say My Name,''" Rowland said. "And now to come back with this album, they're like, 'Oh my gosh, y'all have been through everything.'"

Destiny's Child originally formed as a quartet with Beyoncé, Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett. Roberson and Luckett departed in early 2000 amid internal conflicts and lineup changes, and Michelle Williams joined as the group's third permanent member. Destiny's Child formally disbanded in March 2006 as members pursued solo careers.