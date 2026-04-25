This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 25

From culture-defining music releases to highly controversial events, April 25 has witnessed groundbreaking moments with far-reaching implications for music culture. One industry figure celebrating their birthday on this day is the GRAMMY-nominated American R&B singer-songwriter Will Jordan, born in 1989. He's best known for writing the hook to the multi-platinum-selling hit single "Fly" from Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj's 2010 chart-topping debut album Pink Friday. The song featuring Barbadian singer Rihanna peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has hosted the release of many revolutionary hip-hop and R&B albums and singles:

1995: American gangsta rap duo Mobb Deep released their second album, The Infamous, which included guest appearances by Q-Tip, Nas, Ghostface Killah, and Raekwon. The album enjoyed commercial success, peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American gangsta rap duo Mobb Deep released their second album, The Infamous, which included guest appearances by Q-Tip, Nas, Ghostface Killah, and Raekwon. The album enjoyed commercial success, peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1995: Soul for Real released “Every Little Thing I Do” as the second single from their debut album, Candy Rain. The song peaked at No. 11 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Soul for Real released “Every Little Thing I Do” as the second single from their debut album, Candy Rain. The song peaked at No. 11 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2000: American Hip-Hop duo Ying Yang Twins released their debut album, Thug Walkin', through ColliPark Music and Universal Records. The album reached No. 54 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 10 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart.

American Hip-Hop duo Ying Yang Twins released their debut album, Thug Walkin', through ColliPark Music and Universal Records. The album reached No. 54 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 10 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart. 2000: Houston rapper E.S.G dropped City Under Siege, his fifth album, which featured collaborations with Too Short, Slim Thug, and Devin the Dude, among others. It charted at No. 65 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and went to No. 22 on the US Billboard Independent Albums chart.

Houston rapper E.S.G dropped City Under Siege, his fifth album, which featured collaborations with Too Short, Slim Thug, and Devin the Dude, among others. It charted at No. 65 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and went to No. 22 on the US Billboard Independent Albums chart. 2000: Toni Braxton released her third album, The Heat. It spawned the hits “He Wasn't Man Enough” and “Spanish Guitar,” which reached No. 2 and No. 98 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. The album itself went to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Toni Braxton released her third album, The Heat. It spawned the hits “He Wasn't Man Enough” and “Spanish Guitar,” which reached No. 2 and No. 98 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. The album itself went to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2005: Eminem dropped “Mockingbird” as the fifth single from his fifth album, Encore. It reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 51 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Eminem dropped “Mockingbird” as the fifth single from his fifth album, Encore. It reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 51 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. 2006: The Coup released Pick a Bigger Weapon, their fifth studio album via Epitaph Records. The project charted at No. 35 on the Independent Albums chart and was named the 49th best album of 2006 by Rolling Stone.

The Coup released Pick a Bigger Weapon, their fifth studio album via Epitaph Records. The project charted at No. 35 on the Independent Albums chart and was named the 49th best album of 2006 by Rolling Stone. 2019: American rapper Kevin Abstract released his third album, Arizona Baby, featuring production by Jack Antonoff and Romil Hemnani. The album peaked at No. 53 on the Billboard 200.

American rapper Kevin Abstract released his third album, Arizona Baby, featuring production by Jack Antonoff and Romil Hemnani. The album peaked at No. 53 on the Billboard 200. 2025: Richmond rapper Fly Anakin launched his second album, The Forever Dream, which had guest features from Pink Siifu, Silkmoney, Denmark Vessey, and BbyMutha. Vice ranked it No. 9 on its “Top 10 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of 2025” list.

Cultural Milestones

April 25 has ushered in many important moments in hip-hop and R&B culture:

1987: Jay Park was born in Edmonds, Washington. He is best known for hits such as “All I Wanna Do” and “Me Like Yuh.” He is also a member of the Seattle-based b-boy group AOM (Art of Movement).

Jay Park was born in Edmonds, Washington. He is best known for hits such as “All I Wanna Do” and “Me Like Yuh.” He is also a member of the Seattle-based b-boy group AOM (Art of Movement). 1992: American rap duo Kriss Kross scored a U.S. No. 1 hit with their single "Jump." The catchy tune, written and produced by Jermaine Dupri, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight consecutive weeks. It's widely considered their most definitive song.

American rap duo Kriss Kross scored a U.S. No. 1 hit with their single "Jump." The catchy tune, written and produced by Jermaine Dupri, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight consecutive weeks. It's widely considered their most definitive song. 2000: American hip-hop group Cypress Hill dropped their fifth album, Skull & Bones, through Columbia Records. The commercially successful album reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also heralded significant challenges and tragic moments in hip-hop and R&B:

2002: American singer and rapper Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes from the seminal R&B girl group TLC died in a car crash in Honduras at the age of 30. The GRAMMY-winning artist was in the Central American country for a spiritual retreat at the time of her untimely passing.

American singer and rapper Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes from the seminal R&B girl group TLC died in a car crash in Honduras at the age of 30. The GRAMMY-winning artist was in the Central American country for a spiritual retreat at the time of her untimely passing. 2022: American R&B and soul singer Jimmy Thomas died aged 83. He's best known for his work with Ike Turner's band, the Kings of Rhythm, and the Ike & Tina Turner Revue R&B ensemble.

American R&B and soul singer Jimmy Thomas died aged 83. He's best known for his work with Ike Turner's band, the Kings of Rhythm, and the Ike & Tina Turner Revue R&B ensemble. 2023: American R&B and rock 'n' roll singer Billy "The Kid" Emerson died aged 97. He's best known for the song "When It Rains, It Really Pours," which rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley recorded and popularized in 1957.