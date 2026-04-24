Beyoncé’s Childhood Home in Houston Sells Fast for $1.3M, Ending Years of Fan Visits

The Houston house where Beyoncé spent part of her childhood went under contract within weeks of hitting the market. Multiple offers poured in. The property at 3346 Parkwood Drive in the Third Ward's Riverside Terrace sold for just under $1.3 million, ending years of fan visits for the family that owned it.

Derrick Mitchell and his family bought the place in 2012. For over a decade, fans showed up to snap photos and shoot social media videos. Sometimes they asked to come inside.

Mitchell told KHOU 11 that he isn't sure the buyer knows the home's connection to the superstar. He doesn't even know if the buyer has heard about the property's history.

The singer was born in Houston on Sept. 4, 1981. She spent much of her childhood in the city's Third Ward before moving to Missouri City during her teenage years.

Built in 1935, the house spans about 4,000 square feet. It has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The property includes original hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, a media room, and a large backyard. Additional features include a private pool, a detached guest house, and a three-car garage.

The listing price came out to about $318 per square foot. The place sits minutes from the Texas Medical Center, the Museum District, and Downtown Houston.

Mitchell said life is different now in their new place. No random strangers show up in the front yard.

Back in 2018, the Mitchell family said they didn't mind the fuss from fans making the trip to the Third Ward. The family even put out a life-size cutout for photo ops. That wasn't the first time the residence tested the market — it was listed in 2018 before the Mitchells chose to stay.