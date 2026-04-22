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“Ring By Spring Break” Dating Show for College Students Coming to Hulu

The “Ring by Spring” TikTok trend that has young couples urging for a ring before graduation is turning into a TV show. Hulu will be releasing a new dating show…

Randi Moultrie

Getty Images Stock Photo

Getty Images Stock Photo

The "Ring by Spring" TikTok trend that has young couples urging for a ring before graduation is turning into a TV show. Hulu will be releasing a new dating show as a bold, new series for hopeful single girls.

Reports say the logline for the series says it is "a bold dating series that drops single Christian college students into a steamy spring break in Cabo, where finding ‘The One’ isn’t a dream … it’s a deadline. As faith battles temptations in paradise, will they leave engaged or graduate alone?”

The executive producers are Jimmy Fox and Emily Bon from Fremantle. The show will stream on both Hulu and Disney+ for fans.

On social media, the trend shows viral videos from different schools of girls engaged. The videos show students flashing their engagement rings during their last semester of college. Putting it off, it's normal for the majority of girls to find their person before finishing school.

Will you be tuning into this new dating show?

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Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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