Snoop Dogg Announces R-Rated Biopic Set To Begin Filming This Summer

Snoop Dogg officially announced his long-anticipated biopic at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 15, kicking off Universal Pictures' presentation with a live performance and the reveal of his on-screen counterpart. The film, titled Snoop, will be directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) and star Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks) as the rapper. Producers include Snoop Dogg, Brian Grazer, and Sara Ramaker, president of Death Row Pictures, marking the first film under the company's overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios.

The film follows the rise of Calvin Broadus Jr., who took the moniker Snoop Doggy Dogg before building a career spanning music, film, and television. Donna Langley, chair of NBCUniversal Entertainment, called it "the spiritual cousin of Straight Outta Compton," the 2015 N.W.A. biopic directed by F. Gary Gray that grossed over $200 million worldwide. The screenplay was originally written by Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther) and later reworked by Brewer.

"If we're gonna do a Snoop Dogg movie, I gotta get gangster with it," he added, before sealing expectations with the blunt promise: "My movie is going to be rated R, I guarantee that. So, get your parents' permission."

"I wish I could give you more details," Snoop said.