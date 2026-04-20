Cardi B Responds to Charlotte Fan Who Cried During Concert While Mourning Mother

A TikTok post made by a fan sharing her emotional experience of her mother passing away from colon cancer has gone viral since Cardi B responded to the post with comforting comments, leading to an emotional back-and-forth reaction from many people online.

The fan, Kelly, shared a video from a Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 12, explaining how Cardi B's music helped carry her through one of the darkest moments of her life.

"This is the last video I took of my Mom before colon cancer took her from me," Kelly wrote. "Cardi B is what I listened to while I did my Mom's makeup for her funeral. It's the only music that didn't make me cry. Cardi's music gave me the strength I needed, so I could doll my Momma up just one last time."

Cardi B responded to the post, telling Kelly that her mother is always by her side and that she would always remember the video. The rapper's compassionate reply prompted Kelly to share a follow-up post expressing her gratitude.

"I just wanna say, thank you so much," she said. "Cardi, you genuinely helped me on the hardest day of my life. Losing my Mom was the absolute worst pain I've ever felt in my life." Kelly added that she had been "in tears" since seeing Cardi's response.

The exchange underscores the deep bond Cardi B has cultivated with her fanbase throughout the Little Miss Drama Tour, her second headlining run, which wraps with two Atlanta shows April 17 and 18 at State Farm Arena.