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Givëon to Release ‘BELOVED: Act II’ Deluxe Album in May

Giveon is expanding his Beloved era. The R&B singer-songwriter announced a deluxe edition titled BELOVED: Act II, set for release on May 15 via Epic Records. Building on the 14-track foundation…

Jennifer Eggleston
Giveon speaks onstage at The Drop: Giveon at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on September 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Rebecca Sapp / Stringer via Getty Images

Giveon is expanding his Beloved era. The R&B singer-songwriter announced a deluxe edition titled BELOVED: Act II, set for release on May 15 via Epic Records. Building on the 14-track foundation that earned a Best R&B Album GRAMMY nomination, the deluxe edition adds five previously unheard bonus tracks.

The announcement arrived alongside a cryptic voicemail teaser shared across social media. In the audio clip, hints of unresolved feelings linger, suggesting that the story that began with Beloved will continue. This album has opened a new orchestral chapter, beginning with "Twenties," a Billboard Hot 100 and RIAA Gold single.

Originally released on July 11, 2025, Beloved marked Giveon's second studio album and debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. The project, distributed via Epic Records and Not So Fast, was recorded over more than 1,000 days and featured production from Matthew Burnett, Jahaan Sweet, Sevn Thomas, and others. Its lead single, "Twenties," arrived on Feb. 7, 2025, followed by "Rather Be" on May 16.

The album announcement comes fresh off Giveon's massively successful Dear Beloved, The Tour, which sold out arenas around the world, including NYC's Madison Square Garden, LA's The Greek Theatre, Melbourne's Palais Theatre, London's O2, and Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome.

As fans gear up to see the R&B star grace the Coachella stage again on April 18, he's giving them yet another reason to be amped for his performances. This will be Giveon's first appearance at the festival since 2022, following the release of his full-length debut album.

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Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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