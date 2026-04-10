Doja Cat Defends Madonna Against Ageist Comments Following $200 Million Tour

Doja Cat posted a TikTok video on Wednesday. She stood up for Madonna against critics who claim the pop star has grown "too old" to perform. The rapper challenged those who want the singer to quit her job in the clip that ran close to two minutes.

"It's interesting to me because it's like, you're telling a musician who makes music, who performs it as a job, to stop doing it?" she said in the video. "I'm trying to wrap my head around that."

The rapper then asked if the hateful remarks stem from Madonna being "an older woman who feels sexy." Does it bother critics that someone can keep working without limits?

"Is that why you want her to get off stage? Because you feel threatened by an older woman who can do her job forever?" she said before mocking critics by suggesting they have "something personal happening in there" that "nobody else knows it and only you do."

The Queen of Pop has battled ageist attacks for years. The remarks grew harsher when she made big public appearances.

Madonna's Celebration Tour pulled in more than $200 million. An audience of 1.1 million people bought tickets. The run kicked off in October 2023 and stretched through 2024, selling out venues across Europe and the Americas.

It wrapped with a free concert in Rio de Janeiro. More than 1.6 million fans packed Copacabana Beach for the show. As of April 2026, that concert stands as her last live performance.

Her music spans over forty years. She's scored 12 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Last month, she took the stage at a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan. The appearance gave fans a rare, intimate performance from the icon.

Doja Cat's latest show happened at the Global Citizen Move Afrika festival in South Africa during March. She'd been on the road backing her Billboard 200 No. 4 album Vie.