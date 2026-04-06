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HOT Bag of Cash – Win $1,000! Enter Keywords Here

You could win a HOT Bag of Cash with HOT 97.7! Listen in for your shot to win $1,000! From Monday, April 6th to Friday, May 8th, 2026, tune into…

Cody
Hot Bag of Cash
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Pete Alewine Pool & Spa

You could win a HOT Bag of Cash with HOT 97.7!
Listen in for your shot to win $1,000!

National Cash Contest Spring 2026 CONTEST RULES WHHD-HD2

From Monday, April 6th to Friday, May 8th, 2026, tune into HOT 97.7 every weekday for a shot to win $1000, 5 times a day!

Listen weekdays at 8 am, 10 am, 12 noon, 3 pm & 5 pm ET for your chance to win $1000!

When you hear the keyword, enter it here at HotAugusta.com, or on the HOT appor text the keyword to 45911 no later than twenty-five (25) minutes after the start of the hour during which the keyword is announced to be entered for a chance to win a $1000 cash prize. *This is a multimarket contest.*

Good luck!

HOT Bag of Cash on HOT 97.7 is powered by:

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CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
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