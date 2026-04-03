Cardi B Cuts Back on Private Jet Spending, Prefers Strip Club Over Air Travel Costs

Cardi B says she'd rather throw cash at a strip club than blow it on jets. The rapper discussed her money choices in a podcast interview on March 31.

"One thing about it. I do not care to get on a nice good Delta first class. I don't give a f*ck," she said to Grede. "One thing I hate is spending money. I rather spend the money on the strip club than spend it on a f*cking jet. That's one thing that I do not like."

The Bronx native explained that jet costs have ballooned since COVID-19 hit. A trip from New York to Los Angeles that ran $35,000 in 2020 now runs about $60,000.

"Now it's 60. It doubled. The jet price is double, honey. That ain't no more. That's more like New York to Miami now," the rapper added. "That's something that I [had] to definitely cut back on."

She admitted to taking jets sometimes. But only when it's smart. "When I see the spending on it, I be like that was just so f*cking stupid. I mean, sometimes I do take jets, but…it [has] to make sense," she said.

The GRAMMY winner dropped her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. This made her the only woman rapper to have both debut albums open at No. 1. Her first album, Invasion of Privacy, topped charts in 2018.

The 33-year-old is touring with Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicked off on Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California. The tour has hit Portland, San Francisco, Houston, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Toronto.