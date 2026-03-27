Drake Leak Features References to Serena Williams and Venus Williams

A track fragment from Drake surfaced online on March 11. It name-drops tennis champions Serena Williams and Venus Williams, plus ScHoolboy Q. The 11-second audio clip spread across social platforms.

"Serena, but I'm cool with Venus, I be hanging around those n****s like I'm Dua Lipa," Drake raps in the leaked track. "I might hit up f**king ScHoolboy and do a remix, cause you put your n****s on, but they making peanuts."

Listeners believe these tracks might appear on ICEMAN, his ninth studio record. The Discord admin who posted them had leaked material from Some Sexy Songs 4 U before that collection dropped.

The 39-year-old artist dated Serena Williams years ago. Their connection in the early 2010s ended when Williams married Alexis Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit. Drake mentioned Ohanian on Middle of the Ocean, labeling him a groupie.

Williams backed Kendrick Lamar when he clashed with the Toronto native in 2024. She attended the Super Bowl with Lamar in 2025.

ScHoolboy Q supported Lamar during that conflict. This led to his Toronto opening night concert getting canceled for the Blue Lips Weekend tour in 2024, according to the rapper.

The OVO Sound founder dropped images on Instagram promoting ICEMAN. He posted a coloring book page with the album title and a book cover reading "Mom, I want to know your story." One Instagram Story image showed a person in a ski mask saying, "This comeback is personal. It's an apology to myself."

"It's better this way," the artist wrote in his caption.

ICEMAN has three singles out. "What Did I Miss?" arrived in July 2025 and reached the second spot on the Canadian Hot 100 chart. "Which One," a collaboration with Central Cee, also arrived in July 2025. "Dog House," featuring Julia Wolf and Yeat, was released on September 9, 2025.