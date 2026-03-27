ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Drake Leak Features References to Serena Williams and Venus Williams

A track fragment from Drake surfaced online on March 11. It name-drops tennis champions Serena Williams and Venus Williams, plus ScHoolboy Q. The 11-second audio clip spread across social platforms. “Serena,…

Briana Kelley
Drake watches on as the Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Mark Blinch / Stringer via Getty Images

A track fragment from Drake surfaced online on March 11. It name-drops tennis champions Serena Williams and Venus Williams, plus ScHoolboy Q. The 11-second audio clip spread across social platforms.

"Serena, but I'm cool with Venus, I be hanging around those n****s like I'm Dua Lipa," Drake raps in the leaked track. "I might hit up f**king ScHoolboy and do a remix, cause you put your n****s on, but they making peanuts."

Listeners believe these tracks might appear on ICEMAN, his ninth studio record. The Discord admin who posted them had leaked material from Some Sexy Songs 4 U before that collection dropped.

The 39-year-old artist dated Serena Williams years ago. Their connection in the early 2010s ended when Williams married Alexis Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit. Drake mentioned Ohanian on Middle of the Ocean, labeling him a groupie.

Williams backed Kendrick Lamar when he clashed with the Toronto native in 2024. She attended the Super Bowl with Lamar in 2025.

ScHoolboy Q supported Lamar during that conflict. This led to his Toronto opening night concert getting canceled for the Blue Lips Weekend tour in 2024, according to the rapper.

The OVO Sound founder dropped images on Instagram promoting ICEMAN. He posted a coloring book page with the album title and a book cover reading "Mom, I want to know your story." One Instagram Story image showed a person in a ski mask saying, "This comeback is personal. It's an apology to myself."

"It's better this way," the artist wrote in his caption.

ICEMAN has three singles out. "What Did I Miss?" arrived in July 2025 and reached the second spot on the Canadian Hot 100 chart. "Which One," a collaboration with Central Cee, also arrived in July 2025. "Dog House," featuring Julia Wolf and Yeat, was released on September 9, 2025.

ScHoolboy Q hasn't responded to the leaked snippet. Williams hasn't either. The rapper hasn't confirmed when the project drops.

DrakeKendrick Lamar
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
Retransmission with alternate crop) Lionel Richie performs on stage during the opening night of his 'Say Hello To The Hits' UK &amp; European Tour, at The SSE Arena Belfast on May 31, 2025 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
MusicBe Nice or Be Forgotten: Lionel Richie Keeps It Real About FameKayla Morgan
Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicNBA YoungBoy Concert Film Set for 1,000-Theater Release on April 25Jennifer Eggleston
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere smiling facing right holding a microphone, 50 Cent Attended A Diddy Roast In Hopes Of Seeing Diddy.
Music50 Cent Donates Big to Louisiana Groups While Speaking on His ImpactKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect