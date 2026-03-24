Mike WiLL Made-It Releases D33P3R Single Featuring Ludacris and Teezo Touchdown

Atlanta producer Mike WiLL Made-It has released "D33P3R," a lead single from his forthcoming album R3SET, which drops March 20. The track pairs two artists from starkly different eras, veteran rapper Ludacris and rising alt-rapper Teezo Touchdown, and serves as a preview of the generation-spanning ambition driving the project.

"D33P3R" has a warped, video-game-quality texture with strange-sounding user interfaces or video-game-like elements.

Teezo Touchdown brings charisma and unpredictability, opening the track with a blend of rock, rap, and pop. Ludacris adds quick, animated flows with an effortless cadence. Together, it highlights how Mike WiLL Made-It continues to blend Southern rap with more experimental production.

As a collaboration, “D33P3R” signals that R3SET won't stick to one sound. The album is expected to span club-ready tracks and more reflective moments, all anchored by Mike WiLL's high-production standard.