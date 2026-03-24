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Mike WiLL Made-It Releases D33P3R Single Featuring Ludacris and Teezo Touchdown

Atlanta producer Mike WiLL Made-It has released “D33P3R,” a lead single from his forthcoming album R3SET, which drops March 20. The track pairs two artists from starkly different eras, veteran…

Jennifer Eggleston
Record producer and rapper Mike Will Made-It is interviewed on ESPN before the East semifinal game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Atlanta producer Mike WiLL Made-It has released "D33P3R," a lead single from his forthcoming album R3SET, which drops March 20. The track pairs two artists from starkly different eras, veteran rapper Ludacris and rising alt-rapper Teezo Touchdown, and serves as a preview of the generation-spanning ambition driving the project.

"D33P3R" has a warped, video-game-quality texture with strange-sounding user interfaces or video-game-like elements.

Teezo Touchdown brings charisma and unpredictability, opening the track with a blend of rock, rap, and pop. Ludacris adds quick, animated flows with an effortless cadence. Together, it highlights how Mike WiLL Made-It continues to blend Southern rap with more experimental production.

As a collaboration, “D33P3R” signals that R3SET won't stick to one sound. The album is expected to span club-ready tracks and more reflective moments, all anchored by Mike WiLL's high-production standard.

Atlanta's influence runs throughout the project. The city has long shaped Mike WiLL's production style, and R3SET, his first solo album since 2017's Ransom 2, leans into that legacy while incorporating newer voices. The 15-track album features a generation-spanning guest list, including J. Cole, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, 2 Chainz, Ludacris, T.I., and CeeLo Green.

LudacrisMike Will Made-ItTeezo Touchdown
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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