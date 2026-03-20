This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 20

March 20 is no ordinary day in Hip-Hop and R&B. This day marks the anniversary of many remarkable moments that have influenced the industry. English rapper Russ Millions was born today in 1996. The London-born rapper is perhaps best known for his 2018 single "Gun Lean", which became the first U.K. drill track to reach the top 10 on the U.K. Singles Chart, peaking at No. 9.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of Hip-Hop and R&B's best-selling and influential albums and singles were released on this date:

1990: Digital Underground released their debut album, Sex Packets, through Tommy Boy and Warner Records. It peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Digital Underground released their debut album, Sex Packets, through Tommy Boy and Warner Records. It peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2001: Layzie Bone from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony released his debut solo album, Thug by Nature, via Ruthless Records. The project reached No. 17 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 43 on the Billboard 200. On the same day, his groupmate Bizzy Bone released his second album, The Gift, which peaked at No. 44 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Layzie Bone from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony released his debut solo album, Thug by Nature, via Ruthless Records. The project reached No. 17 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 43 on the Billboard 200. On the same day, his groupmate Bizzy Bone released his second album, The Gift, which peaked at No. 44 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2001: New York hip-hop duo The Beatnuts released their fourth album, Take It or Squeeze It. Featuring the moderate hits “No Escapin' This” and “Let's Git Doe,” it went to No. 51 on the Billboard 200 and No. 20 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

New York hip-hop duo The Beatnuts released their fourth album, Take It or Squeeze It. Featuring the moderate hits “No Escapin' This” and “Let's Git Doe,” it went to No. 51 on the Billboard 200 and No. 20 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2001: Trick Daddy dropped his fourth album, Thugs Are Us. It spawned the hit singles “Take It to da House” and “I'm a Thug,” which peaked at No. 50 and at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. The album itself debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Trick Daddy dropped his fourth album, Thugs Are Us. It spawned the hit singles “Take It to da House” and “I'm a Thug,” which peaked at No. 50 and at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. The album itself debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2007: Baby Boy da Prince released his second album, Across the Water, which featured the hit “The Way I Live.” The album peaked at No. 14 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

Baby Boy da Prince released his second album, Across the Water, which featured the hit “The Way I Live.” The album peaked at No. 14 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 26 on the Billboard 200. 2007: Atlanta hip-hop sextet Crime Mob dropped their second album, Hated on Mostly. It debuted at No. 31 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 4 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart.

Atlanta hip-hop sextet Crime Mob dropped their second album, Hated on Mostly. It debuted at No. 31 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 4 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart. 2007: Devin the Dude released his fourth album, Waitin' to Inhale, through Rap-A-Lot Records. With guest performances from Bun B, Lil Wayne, Andre 3000, and Snoop Dogg, it reached No. 30 on the Billboard 200 and No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Devin the Dude released his fourth album, Waitin' to Inhale, through Rap-A-Lot Records. With guest performances from Bun B, Lil Wayne, Andre 3000, and Snoop Dogg, it reached No. 30 on the Billboard 200 and No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2012: Diggy Simmons released Unexpected Arrival, his debut album. It debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Diggy Simmons released Unexpected Arrival, his debut album. It debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart. 2012: American hip-hop collective Odd Future released their debut album, The OF Tape Vol. 2, the sequel to their debut mixtape, The Odd Future Tape. The album topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and the Top Rap Albums chart and charted in the U.K., Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

American hip-hop collective Odd Future released their debut album, The OF Tape Vol. 2, the sequel to their debut mixtape, The Odd Future Tape. The album topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and the Top Rap Albums chart and charted in the U.K., Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. 2012: British recording artist Rita Ora released the single "How We Do (Party)" from her debut studio album, Ora. The track topped the U.K. Singles Chart and peaked at No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100.

British recording artist Rita Ora released the single "How We Do (Party)" from her debut studio album, Ora. The track topped the U.K. Singles Chart and peaked at No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2020: Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd's fourth studio album, After Hours, was released by XO and Republic Records. The album, which introduced new synthwave and dream pop elements, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 in 20 countries, including the U.K., Canada, and Italy.

Cultural Milestones

March 20 has seen landmark moments that have solidified the popularity of the hip-hop/R&B genre:

1937: Joe Rivers was born in Charleston, South Carolina. He was one-half of the R&B vocal group Johnnie & Joe, known for their 1957 hit single “Over the Mountain, Across the Sea.”

Joe Rivers was born in Charleston, South Carolina. He was one-half of the R&B vocal group Johnnie & Joe, known for their 1957 hit single “Over the Mountain, Across the Sea.” 1965: The first-ever Motown package tour, dubbed The Motortown Revue, began with a show at the Finsbury Park Astoria in London. The entourage included some of Motown's biggest acts of the day, including The Supremes, Martha & The Vandellas, The Temptations, The Marvelettes, Stevie Wonder, Mary Wells, and Smokey Robinson & The Miracles.

The first-ever Motown package tour, dubbed The Motortown Revue, began with a show at the Finsbury Park Astoria in London. The entourage included some of Motown's biggest acts of the day, including The Supremes, Martha & The Vandellas, The Temptations, The Marvelettes, Stevie Wonder, Mary Wells, and Smokey Robinson & The Miracles. 1991: Music icon Michael Jackson signed a $1 billion contract with Sony Corp., guaranteeing the star an unprecedented chunk of the profits from his next six albums, among other perks. Under the long-term deal, he also established his own record label.

Music icon Michael Jackson signed a $1 billion contract with Sony Corp., guaranteeing the star an unprecedented chunk of the profits from his next six albums, among other perks. Under the long-term deal, he also established his own record label. 2019: Rapper and music mogul Jay-Z made history as his sixth studio album, The Blueprint, was inducted into the National Recording Registry. Released in 2001, it was the first hip-hop album from the 21st century to receive that honor.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop/R&B scene has witnessed remarkable transformations and controversies on March 20:

2017: Barbadian R&B and pop singer Rihanna debuted on the fifth and final season of the American drama series Bates Motel as Marion Crane. While it was her television acting debut, the star had a long history as an actress, first appearing in the 2006 American teen comedy film Bring It On: All or Nothing.

Barbadian R&B and pop singer Rihanna debuted on the fifth and final season of the American drama series Bates Motel as Marion Crane. While it was her television acting debut, the star had a long history as an actress, first appearing in the 2006 American teen comedy film Bring It On: All or Nothing. 2023: Three men accused of killing rising star rapper and singer XXXTentacion were sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The commercially successful rapper was fatally shot in 2018 at a parking lot in Deerfield Beach, Florida, aged 20.