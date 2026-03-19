Remy Ma’s ‘The Biggest Boss’ Faces Legal Pushback From Rick Ross

Things got a little tense in hip hop this week, and it all started with a movie title. Rick Ross has reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Remy Ma over her upcoming film The Biggest Boss.

Ross is asking Remy not to move forward with the project. According to the letter, which was obtained by TMZ, he believes the film uses his music and brand name without permission. He also says people online have gotten the wrong idea about whether he is involved in the movie at all.

Clearing the Air

Remy’s team responded quickly, making it clear that she was not trying to step on any toes.

“Remy was personally unaware of the concerns raised regarding ‘The Biggest Boss’ and takes the matter seriously,” a rep for Remy told TMZ. “She has maintained a personal and professional relationship with Rick Ross for more than 20 years and would never intentionally engage in any action that could harm his brand or cause offense.”

That statement highlights something important. This is not just business. These two artists have known each other for a long time, which makes the situation more delicate.

Why the Title Matters

The issue may come down to how close the movie feels to Ross’ real-life story. The Biggest Boss is reportedly about a police officer who takes on the life story of a drug dealer before becoming a rapper.

If that sounds familiar, it is because Ross himself went from working as a correctional officer to becoming a major figure in hip hop. That similarity, along with the title, could be why he is pushing back.

What Happens Next

Remy’s team says she has already tried to fix things. She reportedly reached out to Ross directly and even removed the movie title from The Remy Network, where the film was supposed to be released.

“The Remy Network is now working closely with its partners to strengthen review processes and ensure that situations like this do not occur moving forward,” the statement added.