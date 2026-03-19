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Remy Ma’s ‘The Biggest Boss’ Faces Legal Pushback From Rick Ross

Things got a little tense in hip hop this week, and it all started with a movie title. Rick Ross has reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Remy Ma over…

Kayla Morgan
Remy Ma attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada//Rick Ross attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Ethan Miller/ Rich Fury/Getty Images

Things got a little tense in hip hop this week, and it all started with a movie title. Rick Ross has reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Remy Ma over her upcoming film The Biggest Boss.

Ross is asking Remy not to move forward with the project. According to the letter, which was obtained by TMZ, he believes the film uses his music and brand name without permission. He also says people online have gotten the wrong idea about whether he is involved in the movie at all.

Clearing the Air

Remy’s team responded quickly, making it clear that she was not trying to step on any toes.

“Remy was personally unaware of the concerns raised regarding ‘The Biggest Boss’ and takes the matter seriously,” a rep for Remy told TMZ. “She has maintained a personal and professional relationship with Rick Ross for more than 20 years and would never intentionally engage in any action that could harm his brand or cause offense.”

That statement highlights something important. This is not just business. These two artists have known each other for a long time, which makes the situation more delicate.

Why the Title Matters

The issue may come down to how close the movie feels to Ross’ real-life story. The Biggest Boss is reportedly about a police officer who takes on the life story of a drug dealer before becoming a rapper.

If that sounds familiar, it is because Ross himself went from working as a correctional officer to becoming a major figure in hip hop. That similarity, along with the title, could be why he is pushing back.

What Happens Next

Remy’s team says she has already tried to fix things. She reportedly reached out to Ross directly and even removed the movie title from The Remy Network, where the film was supposed to be released.

“The Remy Network is now working closely with its partners to strengthen review processes and ensure that situations like this do not occur moving forward,” the statement added.

For now, it looks like both sides are trying to handle things without turning it into a bigger feud. Whether the movie moves forward or gets a full makeover is still up in the air.

Remy MaRick Ross
Kayla MorganEditor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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