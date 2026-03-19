Beyoncé Launches Seven-Product Styling Line for Cècred Haircare Brand

Cècred drops a seven-product styling collection on Thursday. Prices span $18 to $38. The line hits Ulta Beauty stores in April. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter founded this haircare brand in 2024, crafting products that handle styling demands without sacrificing strand strength.

The styling collection contains a Thermal Shield Mist, Heat Activated Silk Glaze, Volumizing Mousse, Wrap & Set Foam, Strong Hold Gel, Flexible Hold Hairspray, and Edge Brush. Each formula endured trials during the Cowboy Carter Tour last year — rain pelted stages, humidity choked venues, and heat scorched performers.

"A lot of these products were designed from a desire to solve my own issues with my hair while on tour," said Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, according to WWD. "I don't use relaxers, so I'm very big on protecting the hair from heat damage when I style. Tour weather is unpredictable. Pouring rain, crazy humidity, some shows in 100 degree weather. I'm drenched in sweat, and those styles must make it through a three-hour show."

The 44-year-old singer built this line with lead global stylist Neal Farinah and her mother, Celestine "Tina" Knowles, who acts as vice chairwoman. Testing stretched back to 2024, when she first spritzed the mousse before a Super Bowl performance.

"People assume my fans on stage are blowing just for the drama and hairography, but the heat under those lights gets real," she told WWD. "I need products strong enough to keep my style while keeping it weightless enough to take flight."

StemShield Complex powers the collection — a three-part system blending shape-memory polymers, plant stem cell lipids, and black honey fermentation. This protects strands from 450-degree heat, humidity, pollution, and styling damage, according to Grace Ray, chief executive officer.

Cècred became the largest prestige hair care launch in Ulta's history when it debuted last year. The brand zeroes in on solving specific pain points rather than chasing hair texture, which lets products perform across multiple hair types.