NBA Cancels Atlanta Hawks ‘Magic City’ Promotion After League Concerns

Basketball games often come with fun extras. There are giveaway nights, celebrity appearances, and sometimes bold theme ideas meant to celebrate local culture. But sometimes those plans spark debate. That is what happened when the Atlanta Hawks planned a themed night connected to Atlanta’s famous strip club, Magic City.

What began as a cultural tribute quickly turned into a bigger conversation across the league. After hearing concerns from fans, employees, and business partners, the National Basketball Association stepped in and canceled the promotion.

The NBA Steps In

The league announced it had canceled the in-arena promotion planned for the Hawks’ March 16 game. Commissioner Adam Silver explained the decision in a statement.

“When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks’ scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale. While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community.”

In short, the league listened to the feedback and decided it was best to cancel the promotion entirely.

Some Parts of the Night Will Stay

Even though the main promotion is gone, some elements of the night will remain. The Hawks say there will still be a halftime performance from Atlanta rapper T.I..

Fans will also still be able to buy lemon pepper wings at the arena, a food closely tied to Atlanta culture and the club’s reputation.

Other parts of the plan have been scrapped. Special merchandise tied to the event will no longer be sold, and a live podcast recording has been canceled. That podcast was supposed to feature Hawks primary owner Jami Gertz, T.I., and Michael Barney, founder of Magic City.

Mixed Reactions Around the League

The original idea drew mixed reactions. Some people viewed it as a celebration of a well-known Atlanta institution and its connection to hip hop culture. Others felt promoting a strip club during an NBA game was inappropriate.

One player who spoke out was Luke Kornet of the San Antonio Spurs. He criticized the idea publicly and urged those involved to reconsider.

The NBA ultimately heard similar concerns from others across the league.

Silver repeated the reasoning in another part of his statement:

Why the Hawks Wanted the Theme Night

For the Hawks, the idea was not random. Gertz has direct ties to Magic City through a documentary project. She helped produce the five-part docuseries Magic City: An American Fantasy, which explored the club’s history and its place in Black and hip hop culture in Atlanta.

When the promotion was first announced, Gertz explained why the collaboration mattered to her.

"This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together 'Magic City: An American Fantasy,'" Gertz, who is also a filmmaker and actor, said when the promotion was announced. "The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture."