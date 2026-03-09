ContestsEvents
Sky Soul Festival Returns to Louisville With Fantasia and Busta Rhymes for August Show

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Busta Rhymes and Fantasia
Paras Griffin/Stringer via Getty Images / Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Returning for its third year at Waterfront Park on Aug. 8, the Sky Soul Festival will be a one-day outdoor event celebrating rhythm and blues, hip-hop, and soul culture. Sky Soul Festival continues to expand its music offerings and the number of attendees, as Louisville establishes itself as a music festival destination.

Loading TikTok...

Artists scheduled as headliners for this year's event are GRAMMY-winning artist Fantasia, Busta Rhymes, Anthony Hamilton, DJ Kool, Tonio Armani, and others, who will be added to complete the lineup.

Beyond performances, attendees can expect curated food vendors, brand activations, and interactive fan experiences throughout the day. The festival will again take place on the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park.

Tickets are on sale now online, priced from $70 to $300. A limited number of early access and promotional offers are available for a short time. Organizers encourage fans to purchase early, as capacity is limited.

For tickets, vendor information, and festival updates, visit skysoulfestival.com.

