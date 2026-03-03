Paramount Pictures Releases First Trailer for ‘Scary Movie 6’

ContestsEvents
Paramount Pictures is finally giving us a glimpse into Scary Movie 6. The famous parody franchise mixes comedy and horror all into one. The project reunites the Wayans Brothers (Marlon,…

Actors Keenan Ivory Wayans, from left, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans arrive at the premiere of “Scary Movie 2” July 2, 2001 in Westwood, CA. (Photo by Getty Images)

Paramount Pictures is finally giving us a glimpse into Scary Movie 6. The famous parody franchise mixes comedy and horror all into one. The project reunites the Wayans Brothers (Marlon, Shawn, and Keenan) for the first time in almost two decades. This installment will be the first since Scary Movie 5 in 2013.

On Monday, the trailer was released to show a sneak peek into the highly anticipated film. The new film will pay homage to the original films with return appearances from Regina Hall, Anna Faris, Lochlyn Monroe, and more. Alongside them, the Wayanas Brothers return as writers and actors featured in the movie.

The new film is a direct spoof of the famous Scream movies, which recently released the 7th installment. The film also includes popular figures such as robot killer M3GAN and aims to include other films like Get Out, Longlegs, and Smile.

The movie will hit the theaters this summer on June 12. Check out the trailer for Scary Movie 6 below.

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
