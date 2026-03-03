NBA’s Luke Kornet Urges Atlanta Hawks to Cancel Their ‘Magic City Monday’ Event

The Atlanta Hawks thought they were spicing up the season with a nod to a legendary Atlanta spot, Magic City. But instead of applause, they got a player writing an open letter, calling the plans into question.

San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet is asking the Hawks to reconsider their "Magic City Monday" promotion for the March 16 game against the Orlando Magic. In a Medium post on March 2, Kornet expressed concern over celebrating a local adult entertainment club.

Kornet Speaks Out

Kornet wrote, "The Hawks failed to acknowledge that this place is, as the business itself boasts, 'Atlanta’s premier strip club.'"

He continued, "The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world. We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love. Allowing this night to go forward without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society."

At 30, Kornet has played for six NBA teams, including four years with the Boston Celtics, and hopes the Hawks and the league listen to his concerns.

What’s Planned for Magic City Monday

The Hawks’ collaboration includes more than controversy. Magic City will serve two versions of its “world famous” lemon pepper wings – Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ, named after three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year-winner Lou Williams. Rapper T.I. is set to perform at halftime, and limited-edition Magic City merchandise will be available.

Magic City also recently celebrated 40 years with a STARZ docuseries, Magic City: An American Fantasy, produced by Hawks co-owner Jami Gertz and Atlanta native Jermaine Dupri. The club’s founder, Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, and T.I. are scheduled for a live podcast at State Farm Arena before the game.

Debate Online

Kornet’s blog sparked a mix of praise and criticism. Some applauded his stance, while others called it "performative allyship." Sports social media influencer Mariah Rose commented on TikTok and X, "I can hear where he's coming from, like he's trying to protect women, but we need women to be protected from your co-workers, we need women to be protected from that. Magic City, we have other fish to fry for sure."

Even the panel on the Speakeasy, a late-night sports show was split. Some argued Magic City is part of Atlanta's sports culture, while others said NBA games should remain family-friendly.

Senior columnist David Aldridge of The Athletic noted, "Yes, Magic City is a strip club and that detail was notably absent from promotional material, but Magic City has also been in business for 40 years. It has been central to the development of the rap, trap and hip-hop scene in the city, which has produced a slew of multi-million-selling artists in the last 20 years: T.I., Migos, Jermaine Dupri, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Big Boi, Future and numerous others."

Other voices online leaned into humor and local pride. One fan congratulated the marketing and content team, saying, "Congrats on the marketing and content team on this. Yall know what culture means✊🏽🔋." Another joked, "Will the ‘ballerinas’ be making a special guest appearance?! #QTNA 🤔😂," while someone else commented, "We sponsored by a strip club, very on brand for ATL." Another person joked, "ATL is not a real place…."

Some weighed in with more measured takes about consistency, noting, "If we’re going to draw moral lines, we should apply them consistently. The league already profits from alcohol and gambling," and, "The league promotes alcohol and gambling. You have to be 21 for both but the league still promotes it knowing that kids watch." Others reminded fans not to overthink it, saying, "At the end of the day it’s a strip club. Nothing wrong with it. But let’s not make it more than what it is."

Local culture and context also came up in the discussion. One fan highlighted Magic City’s place in Atlanta’s music scene, saying, "Everybody in Atlanta is familiar with Magic City. Some of the biggest hits from Atlanta artists were played in Magic City before they went nationwide & global. Kids know when something is adult-themed it's on the PARENTS to reinforce that notion if needed." And of course, some reactions were blunt: "Idc what anyone says celebrating a strip club at a basketball game is absurd!!!!!"

