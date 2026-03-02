This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 2

March 2 has heralded many important events in R&B and hip-hop. East Coast rap legend Method Man was born on this day in 1971. While best known for his work with the seminal rap group Wu-Tang Clan and the duo Method Man & Redman, he has also had a successful solo career. His 1994 debut album, Tical, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and topped Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. British rapper Cadet was also born on this day in 1990. He is best known for his 2018 single, “Advice,” which reached No. 14 on the UK Singles Chart.