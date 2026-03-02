This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 2
March 2 has heralded many important events in R&B and hip-hop. East Coast rap legend Method Man was born on this day in 1971. While best known for his work with the seminal rap group Wu-Tang Clan and the duo Method Man & Redman, he has also had a successful solo career. His 1994 debut album, Tical, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and topped Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. British rapper Cadet was also born on this day in 1990. He is best known for his 2018 single, “Advice,” which reached No. 14 on the UK Singles Chart.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several artists put out some of their most important records on this day.
- 2004: Cee-Lo Green released his second album, Cee-Lo Green…Is the Soul Machine. Supported by the singles “The One” and “I'll Be Around,” it reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200.
- 2010: DJ Khaled dropped Victory, his fourth album, which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200. The project also reached No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart and No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2018: Tory Lanez released his second album, Memories Don't Die. Featuring guest appearances from 50 Cent, Future, Wiz Khalifa, and Fabolous, it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
The industry has witnessed various watershed cultural moments on this day.
- 1974: Stevie Wonder won the Album of the Year for his 1973 classic, Innervisions, at the 16th Annual GRAMMY Awards, becoming the first black artist to win the prestigious award. He also took home three other awards: Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male, and Best Rhythm and Blues Song for his hit “Superstition,” and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male for “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life.”
- 1988: Aretha Franklin bagged two awards at the 30th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. She won Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female, for her 1986 album, Aretha, and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" with George Michael.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day has witnessed unfortunate events that sent shockwaves across the industry.
- 1997: Harlem rapper Bloodshed, born Derek Michael Armstead, died in a car accident. He was part of the rap supergroup Children of the Corn, which also included his cousin Cam'ron (then known as Killa Cam), Herb McGruff, and Mase.
- 2003: Hank Ballard died of throat cancer at the age of 75. He was the lead vocalist of the R&B group The Midnighters, known for hits such as “Annie Had a Baby,” “It's Love Baby (24 Hours A Day),” and “Henry's Got Flat Feet (Can't Dance No More).”
March 2 is a date that continues to inspire fans of R&B and hip-hop throughout the world. This day not only welcomed the release of several career-defining records but also saw leading lights in the music world receive major GRAMMY honors.