Cardi B Unveils 43-Song Setlist for Little Miss Drama Tour

Cardi B just dropped a 43-song setlist for the Little Miss Drama Tour. She'll belt out classics and fresh material. Kehlani, Tyla, and Blueface will pop up as special guests.

The show kicks off with "Dead / Get Up 10." Fans will hear "Bodak Yellow," "WAP," and "I Like It." During "I Like It," dancers break into a salsa routine that gets the crowd moving. "Bodak Yellow" closes the whole thing.

Guest stars join her on stage for a handful of numbers. Kehlani shows up for "Safe" and throws in a version of "Folded." Tyla performs "Nice Guy" for the first time live, then covers "CHANEL." Blueface takes the mic for his hit "Thotiana."

Her bold personality won over millions of fans. She built a music career that keeps people hooked on streaming services and apps. This tour gives her a chance to play both brand-new releases and older material that launched her to fame.

The setlist isn't set in stone. She might swap songs or rearrange them. Sometimes she'll chat with the audience longer if the energy feels right. Each concert brings its own surprises.