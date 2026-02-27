Cardi B Unveils 43-Song Setlist for Little Miss Drama Tour
Cardi B just dropped a 43-song setlist for the Little Miss Drama Tour. She'll belt out classics and fresh material. Kehlani, Tyla, and Blueface will pop up as special guests.
The show kicks off with "Dead / Get Up 10." Fans will hear "Bodak Yellow," "WAP," and "I Like It." During "I Like It," dancers break into a salsa routine that gets the crowd moving. "Bodak Yellow" closes the whole thing.
Guest stars join her on stage for a handful of numbers. Kehlani shows up for "Safe" and throws in a version of "Folded." Tyla performs "Nice Guy" for the first time live, then covers "CHANEL." Blueface takes the mic for his hit "Thotiana."
She'll tackle covers from other musicians, too. Bruno Mars' "Finesse" makes the cut. So do Maroon 5's "Girls Like You," DJ Snake's "Taki Taki," G-Eazy's "No Limit," and GloRilla's "Tomorrow 2." Team-ups like "Please Me" with Bruno Mars and "On Dat Money" with Rob49 round out the mix.
Her bold personality won over millions of fans. She built a music career that keeps people hooked on streaming services and apps. This tour gives her a chance to play both brand-new releases and older material that launched her to fame.
The setlist isn't set in stone. She might swap songs or rearrange them. Sometimes she'll chat with the audience longer if the energy feels right. Each concert brings its own surprises.
The tour arrives as she keeps churning out new music and teaming up with other musicians. Collaborations with various artists have kept her name buzzing in the industry.
Interludes break up the action, including "Shower Tears / Man Of Your Word" and "La modelo / Wild Side." A dancer's interlude happens during "Like What (Freestyle)" that weaves in pieces of "Foreva," "Lick," "Money Bag," and "Bickenhead."
Material spans her entire discography. You'll catch "Money," "Press," "Ring," "Thru Your Phone," "Bongos," "Up," and "Bartier Cardi." This predicted setlist comes from past tours and recent festival gigs.