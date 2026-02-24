ContestsEvents
Young Thug Reveals New Album ‘DBC’ Months After Prison Release

Young Thug has announced a new album titled DBC, which appears to stand for Day Before Coachella. The Atlanta rapper revealed the project name on social media, posting “Album title:…

Jennifer Eggleston
Young Thug performs onstage during ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
David Becker / Stringer via Getty Images

Young Thug has announced a new album titled DBC, which appears to stand for Day Before Coachella. The Atlanta rapper revealed the project name on social media, posting “Album title: DBC” on X and sharing an Instagram carousel captioned “A Day before Coachella OTW...” No additional details, including a release date or tracklist, have been confirmed.

The posts signal a forthcoming project but stop short of clarifying the album's full concept or timeline. The title's name has been compared with that of Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo, but no link has yet been verified. Some reports suggest the project will feature many well-known artists, including Travis Scott, Future, and Cardi B, making DBC a pretty significant collaboration. Production credits and guest artist credits have not been officially announced yet.

The tease follows the September 2025 release of UY Scuti, Young Thug's fourth studio album and his first full-length project since his 2024 prison release. UY Scuti debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, bolstered by its Supernova Edition deluxe.

The timing of the DBC announcement is notable, as UY Scuti marked Thug's comeback amid ongoing attention surrounding the YSL RICO case and his return to music following incarceration. The new project seems set to build on that momentum.

