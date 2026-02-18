Kim Kardashian Files Trademarks for Daughter North West’s NOR11 Fashion Line

North West, 12, is preparing to enter the fashion and jewelry market with a new brand, NOR11, according to trademark applications filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The filings were submitted under KimYe's Kid Inc., a California entity formed in August 2023. As of Feb. 16, the marks remain in application status, with no approvals or oppositions recorded.

The trademark applications span three categories: clothing and accessories, watches and jewelry, and bags. California business records list Kim Kardashian as the sole officer of KimYe's Kid Inc. The company's office is connected to longtime manager Lou Taylor. Public records show Kanye West has no involvement in KimYe's Kid Inc. at this time.

The brand's development follows the Kardashian family's established approach to business-building. Kardashian oversees the enterprise as part of the family's broader entrepreneurial ecosystem, drawing comparisons to her SKIMS shapewear line and West's Yeezy fashion brand. NOR11 is positioned within that legacy, with West's influence frequently cited as shaping North's personal style.

Kim has previously noted that North is homeschooled. North is known for her self-expression but remains subject to parental rules and monitoring. Kim and Kanye, who divorced in late 2022, share three other children in addition to North.

The filings for the NOR11 have fueled speculation about market trends, particularly among wealthy celebrities and their descendants, who are becoming involved in branding their families. Given how KimYe's Kid Inc. is structured, Kardashian is running the company while Taylor will work from home, demonstrating the continued creation of multigenerational businesses for the Kardashian-Jenner family, even though West has made only a few limited contributions to the business.