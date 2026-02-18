Black History Month: Black Literature Everyone Should Read

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 13: ” Becoming”, a book by former first lady Michelle Obama, is displayed at the 57th Street Books bookstore on November 13, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. In the book, which went on sale today, Obama describes her journey from Chicago’s South Side to the White House. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Black literature is more than a genre—it’s a vital part of the human story. Through powerful storytelling, unforgettable characters, and unflinching honesty, Black authors have shaped culture, challenged injustice, and expanded the way we understand so much. Their works capture both the pain and the beauty of the Black experience while speaking to universal truths that resonate with readers of all backgrounds.

From classic novels that redefined American literature to contemporary memoirs and modern fiction that spark national conversations, these books deserve a place on everyone’s reading list. Whether you’re looking to get insight, experience storytelling, or looking for inspiration.

See this list of books by Black authors that everyone should read.

Beloved by Toni Morrison

Beloved is a 1987 novel about a formerly enslaved woman named Sethe. She is haunted by the trauma of her past. Morrison explores the psychological scars of slavery, motherhood, and more.

The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Malcom X (As Told to Alex Haley)

Your chance to hear about Malcolm X's transformation from the streets to becoming a Civil Rights leader in American History. The story emphasizes self-education, faith, political awakening, and evolving.

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

The 1937 novel is considered a classic of the Harlem Renaissance. The story tells the journey of Janie Crawford to independence and self-discovery through three marriages in the early 20th century. The book emphasizes Black womanhood and freedom.

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

Everyone has probably seen the film, but the book is just as important. The novel tells the story of the life of Celie, a young Black woman in the South. She is surviving abuse and finding her strength, sisterhood, and love. It's a true story of resilience and empowerment.

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

This is Ralph Ellison's first novel and the only one published during his lifetime. The book is about an unnamed narrator grappling with identity and invisibility in a racially divided America. The book is an examination of race, individuality, and social expectations.

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Another one you may have seen the movie for, but not the book first. The book is about a teenage girl who witnesses the police shooting of her best friend. She must use her voice to speak out amid national outrage.

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Learn more about our former First Lady. Michelle Obama tells the story of her life from Chicago's South Side to the White House. Learn more about her family, her leadership, and more.

Native Son by Richard Wright