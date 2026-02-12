This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 12

Feb. 12 marks the anniversary of impactful album releases and groundbreaking events that have influenced the culture of hip-hop and R&B. Atlanta rap legend Gucci Mane, born on Feb. 12, 1980, is credited with pioneering the hip-hop subgenre Trap, followed by fellow Atlanta artists T.I. and Young Jeezy in the mid-to-late 2000s. On this date in 1997, Sean "Puffy" Combs and Snoop Dogg held a press conference urging an end to the East Coast vs. West Coast rivalry that took the life of Tupac Shakur.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many groundbreaking songs and albums that helped shape hip-hop and R&B were released on this date over the years:

1990: Hip-hop legend MC Hammer launched his third studio album, Please Hammer, Don't Hurt 'Em, through Capitol Records. It went on to become one of hip-hop history's best-selling albums.

2016: Kanye West released the song "30 Hours," featuring André 3000, as a promotional single from his acclaimed The Life of Pablo album, which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S Billboard 200 Chart.

2021: Singer Sevyn Streeter unveiled the single "Guilty," featuring Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg. This single now exceeds 25 million streams.

2021: R&B powerhouse and former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland released the surprise single "Black Magic" a day after her 40th birthday.

2021: British rapper Slowthai dropped his second album, Tyron, under Method Records. With features from Skepta, ASAP Rocky, and Denzel Curry, it debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums and UK R&B Albums charts. The project also peaked at No. 1 on the Scottish Albums Chart and No. 2 on the Irish Albums Chart.

2025: Tallahassee rapper Hurricane Wisdom released the Perfect Storm LP. It debuted at No. 126 on the Billboard 200, marking his first entry on the chart.

Cultural Milestones

Several industry-changing events and cultural milestones occurred on Feb. 12:

1961: American vocal group The Miracles gave Motown Records their first million-selling single with "Shop Around." The song spent eight weeks at the top of the R&B charts and peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

2000: D'Angelo's acclaimed second studio album Voodoo replaced Carlos Santana's Supernatural, becoming the No. 1 album in America for two weeks before the latter returned to the top spot.

2006: Beyoncé made history by becoming the first woman to have a No. 1 hit while starring in a No. 1 movie. On Feb. 12, The Pink Panther, in which she starred, was topping the box office, while her smash hit "Check on It" was still topping the charts.

2021: The soundtrack album Judas and the Black Messiah, for the biographical crime-drama film of the same title, was released. It featured songs by A-list hip-hop and R&B stars, including Nas, Jay-Z, Rakim, ASAP Rocky, Polo G, Nipsey Hussle, and H.E.R. The album topped the Billboard US Soundtrack Albums chart and was nominated in several categories at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, ultimately bagging Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Fight For You," performed by H.E.R.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 12 is associated with various recordings and performances that significantly impacted the music industry:

2009: Will.I.Am of the Black Eyed Peas won the Best Music Video and Best Song categories at the 40th NAACP Awards for his campaign anthem "Yes We Can."

2023: Rihanna delivered a riveting performance at the Super Bowl with 80 dancers on a suspended platform, after which she confirmed she was pregnant with her second child.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Significant upheavals and challenges in the industry have occurred on Feb. 12:

1989: Aretha Franklin lost a court case against Broadway producer Ashton Springer, who sued her for $1 million for failing to attend rehearsals for the stage production of "Sing Mahalia Sing."

2017: American R&B and jazz legend Al Jarreau died of respiratory failure at the age of 76. A ten-time GRAMMY winner, he is remembered for hits like "We're In This Love Together," "Mornin'," and "After All."

2023: Rapper Trugoy the Dove, co-founder and one-third of the iconic hip-hop trio De La Soul, died at age 54.