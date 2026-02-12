J. Cole Confirms ‘It’s a Boy’ Project Still Coming After ‘The Fall-Off’ Release

J. Cole is clarifying the future of his long-discussed project, It's a Boy, following the release of The Fall-Off on Feb. 6. The Fayetteville rapper first announced It's a Boy in late 2020. Though its absence fueled speculation, Cole confirmed in an AMA-style exchange that the album remains on the way.

“No, it's not scrapped. it will release. we almost put it out before the album. but with the birthday blizzard tape and 24 song album we was like it's a lot of music to process,” Cole said.

The original Fall-Off Era rollout placed It's a Boy between 2021's The Off-Season and The Fall-Off, with expectations that it would arrive before the latter. Cole revealed it was close to dropping ahead of The Fall-Off, but was delayed by timing and the heavy volume of releases, including the Birthday Blizzard tape and a 24-song album.

The Fall-Off has been described by Cole as his final studio album, with early projections suggesting between 260,000 and 300,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The project has received strong fan praise and is widely viewed as a potential closing chapter in his studio album run. However, Cole emphasized that he is not retiring from music entirely and does not plan to attempt to top The Fall-Off.

Instead, he is shifting toward a more collaborative, production-focused phase.

“I wanna make beats, produce for other artists, even if I'm not making the beat. Just helping to craft the vision,” he wrote. “That's a big passion of mine that I haven't been able to lock in on cuz for years, my focus was on ME and my story. I think my gift is maybe even greater when I'm in a more selfless role.”

Following The Fall-Off, Cole connected with fans at a listening event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and later sold physical copies of the album directly from his car, reviving his early hustle.

“As a teenager, I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh's album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers ‘yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch,” J. Cole said after The Fall-Off released.