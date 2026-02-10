Keith Lee’s ‘Familee Day’: Bringing Food, Faith, and Fire Performances to New Orleans

If you know Keith Lee, you know he takes food seriously. But this spring, he is taking things to a whole new level. Instead of just reviewing meals, he is helping serve up an entire festival.

Keith Lee is officially bringing Familee Day to New Orleans on May 16, and it is shaping up to be more than just a typical event. Think great food, big-name music, carnival fun, and a whole lot of community love, all happening at UNO’s Lakefront Arena.

According to Fox8 Live, Familee Day marks Lee’s first-ever food and entertainment festival. For someone known for supporting small businesses through his viral food reviews, this feels like a natural next step.

A Lineup for Every Generation

The music lineup makes one thing clear. This is not just for one age group or one type of fan.

The stage will feature gospel legend Kirk Franklin, New Orleans hip-hop pioneer Mannie Fresh, genre-blending artist Tobe Nwigwe, and Grammy-winning singer Andra Day. That mix alone crosses generations and styles, from faith-filled anthems to Southern rap classics and soulful ballads.

The bill also includes La Reezy, Ha Sizzle, Shamar, Subtweet Shawn, Rude Jude, DJ Arie Spins, Neace Robinson, DJ RBD, and DJ Keith Scott. Hosting the event will be comedian and content creator Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks, known for his clean humor and strong online following.

Lee even teased the lineup himself in the comments under a recent TikTok post about the event, writing, “I told yall , music for EVERY generation. I wasn’t playing 🫂 who gone be there with us ?”

That message sums up the vibe. This is meant to be for families, for friend groups, and for anyone who just wants to enjoy good music in a positive space.

More Than Music

While the performances are a major draw, food is still at the heart of Familee Day.

The one-day festival will feature a curated Food Village, which Lee personally put together. The focus is on independently owned restaurants and vendors, giving local businesses a chance to shine in front of a large crowd. Instead of just bringing in big corporate food stands, the goal is to highlight the real flavors of New Orleans.

The event will also include carnival-style attractions and a family-friendly obstacle course. Organizers describe it as a space built around community connection and local support. It is not just about buying a ticket and watching a show. It is about bringing people together.

Familee Day is being produced in partnership with Live Nation Urban and Morrow Hospitality. Together, they are positioning the event as a hybrid of festival, food fair, and community gathering.

Giving Love Back to New Orleans

For Lee, this is personal.

He said the idea for Familee Day grew out of the reception he and his family received during previous visits to the city.

“New Orleans showed my family and me so much love and that stayed with me,” he said in a statement. “Familee Day is my way of giving that love back, bringing people together, supporting local businesses, and celebrating the culture and food that makes New Orleans so special.”

That statement highlights what separates this event from just another tour stop or branded festival. Lee is not just attaching his name to it. He is connecting it to a real experience he had in the city.

New Orleans is already known for its rich food scene, deep musical history, and strong sense of culture. Familee Day aims to honor all of that in one space.

Fans Have Questions

As soon as ticket sales opened, fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts. General ticket sales began on February 10 at 10 a.m. CT, with more information available through the official Familee Day website.

Excitement filled the comments, especially about the lineup and the mix of gospel, hip-hop, and R&B artists. Many praised the idea of combining music and small businesses in one event.

At the same time, some people had practical questions. Under the event page’s TikTok post, one user asked, “So question👀 is the food and things free for 70 dollars?”

Others echoed similar concerns, wanting to know exactly what the ticket price covers. While the event details continue to roll out, the curiosity shows just how invested people already are.

A New Chapter for Keith Lee

Keith Lee built his platform by shining a spotlight on restaurants that might otherwise go unnoticed. Now, he is expanding that mission in a big way.

Familee Day is not just about entertainment. It is about spotlighting local businesses, celebrating culture, and creating a space where families can gather and enjoy themselves.