Black History Month: Black Fashion Designers Who Changed the Game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Dapper Dan attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Fashion has never just been about clothes—it’s about power, identity, and who gets to be seen. Long before diversity became a buzzword, Black designers were reshaping the fashion industry from the margins, bringing innovation, culture, and fearless creativity to a space that often refused to make room for them. Their influence runs deep, from luxury runways to streetwear, from red carpets to everyday style.

This list honors Black designers who didn’t just participate in fashion but changed the game entirely. Through bold vision, cultural storytelling, and unapologetic self-expression, these designers challenged norms, opened doors, and redefined what fashion could look like—and who it could be for.

Ann Lowe

Noted as one of America's most significant designers is Ann Lowe. Born in 1898 in Alabama, she brought a unique eye to fashion. Lowe was the designer of Jacqueline Kennedy's wedding dress.

Stephen Burrows

One of the most notable Black designers is Stephen Burrows. He is known for being one of the first African American designers to sell internationally. Beyond that, he's a Studio 54 legend.

Virgil Abloh

A unique and creative designer whose name shines bright in fashion is Virgil Abloh. He redefined luxury and streetwear and was the founder and CEO of Off-White.

Dapper Dan

A Harlem legend and true fashion icon is Dapper Dan. Known for bridging street culture to luxury high fashion, he changed the game.

Anifa Mvuemba

A current trendsetter in the fashion culture is Anifa Mvuemba, founder and CEO of Hanifa. The brand focuses on size-inclusive clothing and innovative 3D digital fashion shows to the forefront.