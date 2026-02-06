Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade Reportedly Dead at 27
Nathan “DJ Young Slade” Smith, the 27-year-old son of rapper and producer Lil Jon, has died. Lil Jon confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ on Thursday, sharing that…
Nathan “DJ Young Slade” Smith, the 27-year-old son of rapper and producer Lil Jon, has died.
Lil Jon confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ on Thursday, sharing that he and Nathan’s mother, Nicole Smith, are grieving the loss of their son.
"I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted -- he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest," Lil Jon shared with TMZ.
Nathan was known professionally as DJ Young Slade and had built a career in music. According to his father, he worked as a music producer, artist, and engineer. He was also a graduate of New York University.
Jon added, "He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and a graduate of NYU. We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we're comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him."
According to TMZ, Nathan was reported missing on Tuesday this week in Milton, Georgia. A search was launched, and on Friday morning, searchers pulled a body from a pond in the area.
Police said there was no indication of foul play. Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding his death.
Milton, Georgia, is located about 30 miles north of Atlanta.
Lil Jon also thanked the Milton Police Department for assisting in the search for his son during the days he was missing.
Nathan Smith was 27 years old.