Halle Berry Confirms Engagement to Van Hunt

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 07: Van Hunt and Halle Berry attend the red carpet on the closing night of the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 on December 07, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Congratulations are in order! Halle Berry is getting married! During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Berry confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Van Hunt, are engaged.

The Oscar winner went on to address a few rumors that were circulating online. Rumor has it that he proposed, and she said no. However, Berry denies that and said she indeed said yes to his proposal.

"There's some confusion that he asked to marry me, and I said no. I did not say no. We just don't have a date. But of course I said yes, I would marry him," said Berry. "He did put a little ring on it," she said as she flashed the diamond engagement ring.

Who is her fiancé, Van Hunt? Hunt is a singer, songwriter, and record producer. He also won a Grammy Award for his appearance on the tribute version of the Sly & the Family Stone. Hunt and Berry have been together for the last six years and are now on to the next step.

The couple has been together since 2020. She was previously married to baseball player David Justice, singer Eric Benet, and actor Oliver Martinez.

In a report, Berry told The Cut, "After my third divorce, people started to say, ‘What’s wrong with her? She’s crazy. She can’t keep a man.' And I would always argue, ‘Who says I want to keep a man if he’s not the right man?’"

