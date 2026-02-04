Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade Reportedly Missing in Georgia

Authorities in Milton, Georgia, are searching for Nathan Smith, the 27-year-old son of rapper Lil Jon, after he was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Smith, who performs professionally as DJ Young Slade, was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. on Feb. 3 in Milton, according to a missing person report issued by the Milton Police Department.

Police Statement and Description

The department shared details of the case on social media, stating that Smith was last seen "in the vicinity of Baldwin Dr./Mayfield Rd. in Milton."

"Subject ran out of his house and has been missing since. Subject left on foot and does not possess a phone. He may be disoriented and in need of assistance. Family and friends are concerned for his safety," read the statement from officials, which urged anyone with information to call 678-297-6300 or send an email to Detective Sarah Moore at sarah.moore@miltonga.gov.

Police described Smith as having brown eyes, short black hair, a height of 5'9" and weight of 150 lbs.

Authorities are asking members of the public to contact law enforcement immediately if they have information about his whereabouts.

Family Requests Privacy

As the search continues, the family has asked for privacy.

According to PEOPLE, "The family is asking for privacy at this time."

"We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe," continues the statement. "Thank you."

Background and Career

Smith is the son of Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith, and Nicole Smith. The former couple married in 2004. In February 2024, the rapper announced their "amicable split," noting they had separated nearly two years earlier.

Lil Jon also shares daughter Nahara with girlfriend Jamila Sozahdah.

Nathan Smith has pursued a career in music as a DJ and producer under the names DJ Young Slade and Slade. His most recent single, "Feels," was released in March 2025.

His latest Instagram post, shared Jan. 6, showed him with manager Lil Will and rapper Bow Wow at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In 2024, Smith appeared on MTV's Family Legacy, where he spoke about following in his father’s footsteps while developing his own identity as an artist.

"It’s dope to appreciate my dad, show respect, and just look at all the things he’s done, and it’s nice to get the torch passed down and do my own thing," he said at the time. "Because it’s like it comes from him, but also I’m definitely taking it and making it my own."

Ongoing Search

The Milton Police Department continues to investigate and is urging anyone who may have seen Smith or has relevant information to come forward.